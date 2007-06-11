Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. House Plants

Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Bulbophyllum lobbii is one of about 2000 species in the genus. The generic name comes from “bolbos; bulb” and “phyllum; leaf,” and refers to the thick leaves. Bulbophyllum lobbii is an epiphyte from the Far East.

Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid

Bulbophyllum lobbii has two inch, egg-shaped pseudobulbs with a single leaf. The plant is usually under twelve inches tall. The fragrant, single, four inch flower is buff with a yellowish lip. When touched by an insect, the mobile lip trips inward and the insect is forced down into the flower. Pollination occurs when the insect exits and the process is repeated.

This plant blooms in late spring and summer. Bulbophyllum lobbii prefers cool to cold temperatures, filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist.

Orchid Types

Anguloa Uniflora OrchidLycaste Orchid
Anota violacea, Rhynchostylis violacea OrchidMaxillaria Houtteana Orchid
Ascocentrum Curvifolium Orchid
 Miltonia Orchid
Brassavola Orchid
 Odontoglossum Orchid
Bulbophyllum Lobbii Orchid
 Oncidium Orchid
Cattleya Orchid
 Paphiopedilum Orchid
Chysis Laevis Orchid
 Phalaenopsis Orchid
Cycnoches Loddigesii Orchid
 Pleurothallis Orchid
Cymbidum Orchid
 Renanthera Brookie Chandler Orchid
Dendrobium Orchid
 Rhynchostylis Coelestis Orchid
Doritis Orchid
Rodriguezia Secunda Orchid
Epidendrum Orchid
 Sophronitella Violacea Orchid
Laelia Orchid
 Stanhopea Orchid
Lokhartia Oerstedii Orchid

Vanda Orchid

Learn how to grow orchids:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Historically, Houseplants Were For Rich; Now, Chinese Money Tree Purports Wealth

Are poinsettias poisonous?

What's an "elephant’s ear"?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement