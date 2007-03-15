Although there are many varieties of cabbage, each provides

unique

and

strong

health benefits. When incorporating cabbage into your diet, avoid overcooking it -- more nutrients are preserved if it's cooked

just

until slightly tender.





Health Benefits of Cabbage





Red cabbage has health benefits

similar to green cabbage.



Cabbage ranks right up there with broccoli cauliflower , and brussels sprouts with a reputation for fighting

. It's also a good source of

fiber, potassium , and other nutrients.





The



From green cabbage you'll enjoy a fiber boost and a respectable amount of vitamin C. Two types of cabbage, savoy and bok choy, provide beta-carotene -- an antioxidant that battles cancer and heart disease . For those who don't eat dairy products, bok choy is an important source of calcium , which may help prevent osteoporosis and aid in controlling blood pressure.The phytochemicals in cabbage, called indoles, are also being studied for their ability to convert estradiol , an estrogen-like hormone that may play a role in the development of breast cancer , into a safer form of estrogen -- powerful incentives to add cabbage to your diet.

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Green Cabbage

Serving Size:

cup chopped





Calories 16 Fat <1 g Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 4 g Protein 1 g Dietary Fiber

1.4 g Sodium 6 mg Vitamin C

15 mg

Want more information about cabbage? Try:

Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature cabbage.

Nutrition: Find out how cabbage fits in with your overall nutrition plans.



Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Gardening : We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.