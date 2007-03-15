Health Benefits of Cabbage
Although there are many varieties of cabbage, each provides unique and strong health benefits. When incorporating cabbage into your diet, avoid overcooking it -- more nutrients are preserved if it's cooked just until slightly tender.
Cabbage ranks right up there with broccoli, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts with a reputation for fighting cancer. It's also a good source of vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and other nutrients. Cabbage also offers a major payoff -- the fewest calories and least fat of any vegetable.
From green cabbage you'll enjoy a fiber boost and a respectable amount of vitamin C. Two types of cabbage, savoy and bok choy, provide beta-carotene -- an antioxidant that battles cancer and heart disease. For those who don't eat dairy products, bok choy is an important source of calcium, which may help prevent osteoporosis and aid in controlling blood pressure.
The phytochemicals in cabbage, called indoles, are also being studied for their ability to convert estradiol, an estrogen-like hormone that may play a role in the development of breast cancer, into a safer form of estrogen -- powerful incentives to add cabbage to your diet.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Green Cabbage
Serving Size: 1/2 cup chopped
Want more information about cabbage? Try:
Red cabbage has health benefits
similar to green cabbage.
|Calories
|16
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|4 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Sodium
|6 mg
|Vitamin C
|15 mg
