Calibanus hookerii, a type of cactus from Mexico, is an interesting looking plant that is related to the agaves. It has tuberous roots and grasslike leaves.
|
Calibanus hookerii. See more pictures of cacti.
It is a tough plant. Having been bred to endure dry air and drought, it will survive for years in less than ideal conditions. However, it cannot cope too well with humid air, overwatering and too much fertilizer. It can stay in the same pot for a number of years since it prefers to be a bit rootbound. To keep it in shape, give it benign neglect.
Cactus Profiles
Caring for your cactus:
- Cactus Care
- Light Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Water and Humidity Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Temperature Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Fertilizing Cacti
- Preventing Cacti Pests and Diseases
- Potting Cactus Plants
- Propagating Cacti
- Arranging Cactus Plants
- House Plants
- Gardening