Many species of candytuft originally came from Iberia, the ancient name of Spain, hence the genus of Iberis. They bloom in the spring.

Description of candytuft: Candytuft is a many-branched, small, evergreen shrub with smooth, oblong leaves about 11/2 inch long. In the spring, it bears flat-topped clusters of white flowers, sometimes flushed with pink. Height can reach 10 inches, spreading to about 20 inches. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing candytuft: Candytufts need a good, well-drained garden soil in a sunny spot. They are usually evergreen, but in most areas of Zone 4, winter results in severe damage to the leaves. Mulching is necessary if snow is lacking. Dead branches need to be cut off for growth to begin again. Pruning back after spring flowering is recommended.

Propagating candytuft: By division or by seed.

Uses for candytuft: Candytufts are great for a rock garden where they can tumble about and over rocks. They are also excellent as edging in a border and are well-suited to growing in pots.

Candytuft related varieties: Autumn Snow stays about 10 inches high and blooms twice, in spring and in fall. Little Gem is a dwarf at a 6-inch height.

Scientific name of candytuft: Iberis sempervirens

