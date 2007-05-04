The cast-iron plant, also called the parlor palm, is a hardy house plant that bears broad, oblong, leathery leaves from creeping rhizomes below soil level. Some varieties are variegated, with cream to white stripes, but lose their coloration if not given good light.
A Victorian favorite, the cast-iron plant is slowly coming back into popularity, but remains expensive because of its slow growth. The common name refers as much to its iron-clad constitution as to the darkness of its leaves: Just about nothing will kill it.
Cast-Iron Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Aspidistra elatior
Common Names: Cast-Iron Plant, Parlor Palm
Light Requirement for Cast-Iron Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Cast-Iron Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Cast-Iron Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Cast-Iron Plant: House to Cold
Fertilizer for Cast-Iron Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Cast-Iron Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation for Cast-Iron Plant: Division
Decorative Use for Cast-Iron Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Cast-Iron Plant: Very Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.