Catopsis is a bromeliad genus with spineless green leaves. See more pictures of bromeliads.

More than twenty-five species of Catopsis bromeliads are found growing from Florida and the West Indies to tropical South America.

Epiphytic plants with soft, spineless, green leaves, they seem to sit and passively view the world. This is probably the source of the generic name, which comes from the Greek "katopsis; view."

The seeds have a silky floss, a bit like milkweed, that floats the seeds on the wind. The seeds do not germinate until they are good and ready, and the seedlings take a long time to grow up.

Give them house temperatures, filtered to bright light, and drench and let dry-but not too dry.

Has reading about bromeliads encouraged you to start flexing your green thumb? For more information on gardening, see: