The cattleya orchid is, like most orchids, priced for it's delicate and beautiful flowers, whereas the foliage is neither very impressive nor particularly interesting.
Advertisement
The enormous, ruffled, long-lasting flowers of plants in the Cattleya tribe are what most people think of when they picture an orchid, since these were long the corsage orchids of commerce. They are available in a vast range of colors and color combinations.The plants themselves are ugly ducklings, with one or two thick, yellow-green leaves above a wrinkled pseudobulb. They grow in clusters surrounded by numerous aerial roots. Let them go nearly dry during the dormant period that follows their flowering
Cattleya Orchid Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cattleya sp.
Common Names: Cattleya Orchid, Corsage Orchid
Light Requirement for Cattleya Orchid: Bright Light to Full Sun
Water Requirement for Cattleya Orchid: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Cattleya Orchid: High
Temperature for Cattleya Orchid: Cool
Fertilizer for Cattleya Orchid: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Cattleya Orchid: Epiphyte
Propagation of Cattleya Orchid: Division
Decorative Use for Cattleya Orchid: Table
Care Rating for Cattleya Orchid: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.