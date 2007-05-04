Cattleya orchid, or corsage orchid, is available in almost any color to match and decorate your indoor spaces. See more pictures of orchids.

The cattleya orchid is, like most orchids, priced for it's delicate and beautiful flowers, whereas the foliage is neither very impressive nor particularly interesting.

Orchids Image Gallery

The enormous, ruffled, long-lasting flowers of plants in the Cattleya tribe are what most people think of when they picture an orchid, since these were long the corsage orchids of commerce. They are available in a vast range of colors and color combinations.The plants themselves are ugly ducklings, with one or two thick, yellow-green leaves above a wrinkled pseudobulb. They grow in clusters surrounded by numerous aerial roots. Let them go nearly dry during the dormant period that follows their flowering

Cattleya Orchid Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Cattleya sp.

Common Names: Cattleya Orchid, Corsage Orchid

Light Requirement for Cattleya Orchid: Bright Light to Full Sun

Water Requirement for Cattleya Orchid: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Cattleya Orchid: High

Temperature for Cattleya Orchid: Cool

Fertilizer for Cattleya Orchid: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Cattleya Orchid: Epiphyte

Propagation of Cattleya Orchid: Division

Decorative Use for Cattleya Orchid: Table

Care Rating for Cattleya Orchid: Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.