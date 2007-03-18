Cauliflower is classified as a cruciferous vegetable, which includes broccoli and other vegetables. The wonderfully crunchy cauliflower is a hearty vegetable featured in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing cauliflower, selecting and serving cauliflower, and the health benefits of cauliflower.



White cauliflower heads are the most widely-seen type.

About Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a single-stalked, half-hardy, biennial member of the cole, or cabbage , family. It's grown as an annual, and the edible flower buds form a solid head that may be white, green, or purple. Cauliflower is more restricted by climatic conditions than other cole family members. It's less adaptable to extremes of temperature.

Common Name:

Cauliflower

Scientific Name:

Brassica oleracea , Botrytis Group

Hardiness:

Very Hardy (will survive first frost)



In the next section, we'll show you how to grow cauliflower.



