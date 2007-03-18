Home & Garden
Cauliflower

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Cauliflower is classified as a cruciferous vegetable, which includes broccoli and other vegetables. The wonderfully crunchy cauliflower is a hearty vegetable featured in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing cauliflower, selecting and serving cauliflower, and the health benefits of cauliflower.

head of cauliflower
White cauliflower heads are the most widely-seen type.
About Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a single-stalked, half-hardy, biennial member of the cole, or cabbage, family. It's grown as an annual, and the edible flower buds form a solid head that may be white, green, or purple. Cauliflower is more restricted by climatic conditions than other cole family members. It's less adaptable to extremes of temperature.

Common Name: Cauliflower
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea, Botrytis Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow cauliflower.

