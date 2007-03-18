A Cauliflower head is made up of small, tightly compact white florets on thick stems. The entire plant is edible, including the leaves.



Harvesting Cauliflower

Types of

Cauliflower

Snow Crown Hybrid, harvest at 52 days, has pure white, 8-inch-diameter heads.

Super Snowball is ready to harvest in 55 days.

Violet Queen, harvest at 55 days, has royal purple heads.

Cheddar, harvest at 68 days, has creamy orange heads.

Cassius, harvest at 65 days, is arguably one of the best, with domed heads to 8 inches.

