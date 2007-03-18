Cauliflower is one of several cruciferous vegetables. Cauliflower has no fat, is high in

, and can pass for a low-carb version of mashed potatoes with ease. Read on to discover how this edible flower can help you maintain a healthy diet.





Raw cauliflower makes a great snack.



Health Benefits



After citrus fruits, cauliflower is your next best natural source of vitamin C, an

that appears to help combat

. It's also an important warrior in the continuous battle our bodies wage against infection. Cauliflower is also notable for its fiber

, and potassium contents, proving it's more nutritious than its white appearance would have you believe. Cauliflower may also be a natural cancer fighter. It contains phytochemicals , called indoles, that may stimulate enzymes that block cancer growth.

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked

Cauliflower



Serving Size: 1/2 cup

