Health Benefits of Cauliflower
Cauliflower is one of several cruciferous vegetables. Cauliflower has no fat, is high in vitamin C, and can pass for a low-carb version of mashed potatoes with ease. Read on to discover how this edible flower can help you maintain a healthy diet.
Health Benefits
After citrus fruits, cauliflower is your next best natural source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that appears to help combat cancer. It's also an important warrior in the continuous battle our bodies wage against infection. Cauliflower is also notable for its fiber, folic acid, and potassium contents, proving it's more nutritious than its white appearance would have you believe. Cauliflower may also be a natural cancer fighter. It contains phytochemicals, called indoles, that may stimulate enzymes that block cancer growth.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Cauliflower
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Want more information about cauliflower? Try:
|Calories
|15
|Fat
|<1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|3 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2 g
|Sodium
|9 mg
|Vitamin C
|28 mg
|Folic Acid
|27 micrograms
|Potassium
|88 mg
