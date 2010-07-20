How Ceiling Fans Work

When selecting your ceiling fan, you first need to decide what room you want to install it in, whether indoors or outdoors. Choose rooms in your home that need more airflow, are considerably warmer throughout the year and are the most lived-in. The room will also impact the overall size of the fan you should buy as well as the accessories you'll need. For example, if you want to put your fan in a room with high ceilings, you might want to look for one that can hang from a downrod (a metal rod that will bring the fan lower to the ground), circulating the air more effectively in your living space. At right, you can see a chart showing you the appropriate downrod length in comparison to ceiling height.

Another thing to think about is the main function of your ceiling fan. Do you want to use it to make your room feel cooler or warmer, add extra lighting or just increase the ambience of your space? Depending on the desired function, you'll want to think about the number of blades, fan rotation and direction, speed settings and the types of accessories you'll need. The number of blades is purely aesthetic, but the rotation and direction of the fan can give you more efficient airflow depending on the slope of your ceiling. You can also add light kits, a downrod or even a remote control, which can be especially handy if you have high ceilings.

After choosing the room and function of your ceiling fan, the fun part begins: choosing the type of fan that fits the style and decor of the room. Find a fan that will fit your needs, represent you in your space and complement the overall style of your room.

All of these things will affect the price of your ceiling fan. Most ceiling fans cost between $50 and $150.

After you've chosen the fan that's perfect for you, you'll need to know a bit about installing it correctly. Read on to find out how.