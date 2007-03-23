You may think you have no idea what the vegetable celeriac is -- but if you've ever eaten celery, you do. Celeriac is a form of celery: a member of the same family and similar in growing habits and requirements.

The edible root of celeriac is large and swollen and develops at soil level. A rosette of dark green leaves sprouts from the root.

Common Name: Celeriac

Scientific Name: Apium graveolens rapaceum

: Hardy (may survive first frost)

