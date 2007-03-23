You may think you have no idea what the vegetable celeriac is -- but if you've ever eaten celery, you do. Celeriac is a form of celery: a member of the same family and similar in growing habits and requirements.
The edible root of celeriac is large and swollen and develops at soil level. A rosette of dark green leaves sprouts from the root.
In this article, we'll discuss what celeriac is and growing celeriac.
Common Name: Celeriac
Scientific Name: Apium graveolens rapaceum
: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll discuss how to grow and harvest celeriac.
Want more information about celeriac? Try:
- Vegetable Recipes: Quick guides to delicious meals using vegetables.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden