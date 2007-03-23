Celery-like celeriac should be allowed to grow until its root is large enough but before the ground freezes.

Growing celeriac in your garden requires some monitoring, but with a little care, you can grow this delicious vegetable at home.

How to Grow Celeriac

Celeriac does best in cool weather and especially enjoys cool nights. To grow celeriac, start in the spring in the North, in late summer in the South.

In the North, start from transplants; sow seeds indoors two to three months before your planting date. Plant transplants on the average date of last frost.

Celeriac prefers rich soilthat is high in organic matter, well able to hold moisture but with good drainage. It needs constant moisture and does well in wet locations. The plant is a heavy feeder and needs plenty of fertilizer to keep it growing quickly.

Celeriac cannot compete with weeds. Cultivate conscientiously, but be careful to not disturb the shallow roots. As the root develops, snip off the side roots and hill the soil over the swollen areas for a short time to blanch the tubers. The outer surface will be whitened, but the interior will remain a brownish color.

Harvesting Celeriac

Harvest celeriac when the swollen root is 3 to 4 inches wide. Celeriac increases in flavor after the first frost, but it should be harvested before the first hard freeze.

Types of Celeriac

Celeriac has three main types -- Alabaster, Diamant, and Prague.

Alabaster matures in 120 days.

Prague matures in 120 days.

Diamant, which should be harvested in 100 days, is a good producer with growth above the soil.

Want more information about celeriac? Try: