The unique, strong flavor of celery is instantly recognizable. This popular vegetable makes a wonderful, healthy snack and is also a wonderful part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing celery.

About Celery

Celery is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It has a tight rosette of stalks 8 to l8 inches long, topped with divided leaves. It's a versatile vegetable -- you can eat the stalks, leaves, and seeds -- but it needs a lot of attention. It's not an easy crop for the home gardener.

Common Name: Celery

Scientific Name: Apium graveolens dulce

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow celery, and talk about the different varieties of celery.

