Bring an old-fashioned look to your backyard with this charcoal barbecue pit. Commanding Artists/ Getty Images

In the fast-paced modern world, ultra-functional gas grills have replaced the good old-fashioned charcoal barbecue pit. In an effort to bring the family back together around the cooking experience, this sand pit grill can become the cornerstone of the back yard.

For this project you'll need railroad ties, several bags of sand, bricks, mortar, a shovel and a metal grill.

Instructions: