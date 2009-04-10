In the fast-paced modern world, ultra-functional gas grills have replaced the good old-fashioned charcoal barbecue pit. In an effort to bring the family back together around the cooking experience, this sand pit grill can become the cornerstone of the back yard.
For this project you'll need railroad ties, several bags of sand, bricks, mortar, a shovel and a metal grill.
Instructions:
- Using a shovel or rack, level the ground where you intend to build the grill. Try removing grass in the area first or the pit may become unruly.
- Once the ground is bare and level, lay the railroad ties down in an enclosed square.
- Pour sand into the square area. Pack the sand down until it is level.
- In the center of the large sandbox, build the brick grill. Use mortar to lay the bricks, forming a small, walled enclosure about 3 to 4 bricks high. Stagger the seams of the bricks on the corners so that the walls interlock. Consult a bricklaying guide for a demonstration of a simple mortar-and-brick construction.
- Pour more sand in and around the walled enclosure to further support the structure.
- Once the brick enclosure has been formed, place charcoal inside and lay the grilling surface on top.
- Next, round up some fresh vegetables, good friends and cozy footstools and have yourself a cookout worthy of a summer day.