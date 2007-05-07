China doll has holly-shaped, doubly compound leaves that appear featherlike. See more pictures of house plants.

The China doll is a shrubby foliage plant with bright green, hollylike leaves. These are doubly compound, giving them a very feathery appearance.

Before sale, the Radermachera is treated with a growth retardant, which causes it to grow normal-size leaves on a short stem. When it wears off, up to a year after purchase, the plant will take on a more open look and will require frequent pinching to maintain its attractively dense growth pattern.

China Doll Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Radermachera sinica

Common Name: China Doll

Light Requirement for China Doll: Bright Light

Water Requirement for China Doll: Evenly Moist

Humidity for China Doll: Average Home

Temperature for China Doll: House

Fertilizer for China Doll: Balanced

Potting Mix for China Doll: All-Purpose

Propagation of China Doll: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for China Doll: Floor, Table

Care Rating for China Doll: Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.