The China doll is a shrubby foliage plant with bright green, hollylike leaves. These are doubly compound, giving them a very feathery appearance.
Advertisement
Before sale, the Radermachera is treated with a growth retardant, which causes it to grow normal-size leaves on a short stem. When it wears off, up to a year after purchase, the plant will take on a more open look and will require frequent pinching to maintain its attractively dense growth pattern.
China Doll Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Radermachera sinica
Common Name: China Doll
Light Requirement for China Doll: Bright Light
Water Requirement for China Doll: Evenly Moist
Humidity for China Doll: Average Home
Temperature for China Doll: House
Fertilizer for China Doll: Balanced
Potting Mix for China Doll: All-Purpose
Propagation of China Doll: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for China Doll: Floor, Table
Care Rating for China Doll: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.