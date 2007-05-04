The thick, leathery leaves of the Chinese evergreen can grow up to a foot long. See more pictures of house plants.

The resilience of the Chinese evergreen makes it the ideal house plant for those looking for something very easy to grow. It bears pointed, dark green, leathery leaves that are three to five inches wide and up to one foot long. The leaves often have heavy silver marbling. Slow-growing, its thick stems can be cut and rerooted when they grow too tall.

Although cultivated as a foliage plant, it occasionally bears greenish, callalike blooms that develop into bright red, long-lasting berries. The Chinese evergreen is a staple indoor plant, widely used in interior decorating because of its ability to withstand poor conditions.

Chinese Evergreen Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Aglaonema species

Common Names: Chinese Evergreen, Painted Drop-Tongue

Light Requirement for Chinese evergreen: Filtered Light to Light Shade

Water Requirement for Chinese evergreen: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Chinese evergreen: Average Home

Temperature for Chinese evergreen: House

Fertilizer for Chinese evergreen: Balanced

Potting Mix for Chinese evergreen: All-Purpose

Propagation of Chinese evergreen: Division, Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Uses for Chinese evergreen: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Chinese evergreen: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.