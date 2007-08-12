Chinese fountain grass is a handsome perennial that -- like other decorative grasses -- is priced for its tall foliage and textural landscaping quality. This grass is particularly striking in fall.
Chinese fountain grass creates an attractive picture in late summer and fall when its stems, topped by cylindrical, purple-tinged bristles, arch over the deep green foliage.
Chinese Fountain Grass Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Pennisetum alopecuroides
Common Name: Chinese fountain grass
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Chinese Fountain Grass: Hardy to zone 5
Growing Conditions for Chinese Fountain Grass: Full sun, dry soil