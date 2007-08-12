Chinese fountain grass is topped by bristles in late summer and fall.

Chinese fountain grass is a handsome perennial that -- like other decorative grasses -- is priced for its tall foliage and textural landscaping quality. This grass is particularly striking in fall.

Chinese fountain grass creates an attractive picture in late summer and fall when its stems, topped by cylindrical, purple-tinged bristles, arch over the deep green foliage.

Advertisement

Chinese Fountain Grass Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Pennisetum alopecuroides

Common Name: Chinese fountain grass

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Chinese Fountain Grass: Hardy to zone 5

Growing Conditions for Chinese Fountain Grass: Full sun, dry soil

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these: