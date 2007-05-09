Christmas kalanchoe needs long fall nights in order for new buds to grow, if rebloom is going to be possible at all.

The glossy, green, succulent leaves are borne on compact plants that are topped off with thick clusters of red, pink, yellow, or orange flowers. The flowers can last for months.

Christmas kalanchoes are not hard to maintain in bloom, but getting them to bloom again is not easy. In the fall, subject them to 14-hour nights for two months or until flower buds appear. They are often best discarded when blooms fade and purchased in bloom the following year.

Christmas Kalanchoe Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Kalanchoe blossfeldiana

Common Name: Christmas Kalanchoe

Light Requirement for Christmas Kalanchoe: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Christmas Kalanchoe: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Christmas Kalanchoe: Average Home

Temperature for Christmas Kalanchoe: House

Fertilizer for Christmas Kalanchoe: Balanced

Potting Mix for Christmas Kalanchoe: Cactus

Propagation of Christmas Kalanchoe: Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Christmas Kalanchoe: Table

Care Rating for Christmas Kalanchoe: Temporary, Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.