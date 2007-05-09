Christmas kalanchoe needs long fall nights in order for new buds to grow, if rebloom is going to be possible at all.
The glossy, green, succulent leaves are borne on compact plants that are topped off with thick clusters of red, pink, yellow, or orange flowers. The flowers can last for months.
Christmas kalanchoes are not hard to maintain in bloom, but getting them to bloom again is not easy. In the fall, subject them to 14-hour nights for two months or until flower buds appear. They are often best discarded when blooms fade and purchased in bloom the following year.
Christmas Kalanchoe Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Kalanchoe blossfeldiana
Common Name: Christmas Kalanchoe
Light Requirement for Christmas Kalanchoe: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Christmas Kalanchoe: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Christmas Kalanchoe: Average Home
Temperature for Christmas Kalanchoe: House
Fertilizer for Christmas Kalanchoe: Balanced
Potting Mix for Christmas Kalanchoe: Cactus
Propagation of Christmas Kalanchoe: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Christmas Kalanchoe: Table
Care Rating for Christmas Kalanchoe: Temporary, Demanding
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.