Chrysanthemum for the house are considered temporary but can be transplanted into the garden.

The chrysanthemum is a many-branched plant bearing large, single or double flowers on the end of each stem. The double flowers look like pompons; the single ones like daisies. The color range is vast, including every shade but blue.

Mums are best used as temporary home decorations, to be bought in flower and disposed of afterwards. They can, however, be planted outdoors in climates where winters aren’t severe where they will bloom again each fall. To prolong flowering, keep them well watered and at cool temperatures.

Chrysanthemum Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Chrysanthemum morifolium

Common Names: Chrysanthemum, Mum, Pompon, Marguerite

Light Requirement for Chrysanthemum: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Chrysanthemum: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Chrysanthemum: High

Temperature for Chrysanthemum: Cool

Fertilizer for Chrysanthemum: High Phosphorus

Potting Mix for Chrysanthemum: All-Purpose

Propagation of Chrysanthemum: Division, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Chrysanthemum: Table

Care Rating for Chrysanthemum: Temporary

