House Plant: Chrysanthemum
The chrysanthemum is a many-branched plant bearing large, single or double flowers on the end of each stem. The double flowers look like pompons; the single ones like daisies. The color range is vast, including every shade but blue.
Mums are best used as temporary home decorations, to be bought in flower and disposed of afterwards. They can, however, be planted outdoors in climates where winters aren’t severe where they will bloom again each fall. To prolong flowering, keep them well watered and at cool temperatures.
Advertisement
Chrysanthemum Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Chrysanthemum morifolium
Common Names: Chrysanthemum, Mum, Pompon, Marguerite
Light Requirement for Chrysanthemum: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Chrysanthemum: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Chrysanthemum: High
Temperature for Chrysanthemum: Cool
Fertilizer for Chrysanthemum: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Chrysanthemum: All-Purpose
Propagation of Chrysanthemum: Division, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Chrysanthemum: Table
Care Rating for Chrysanthemum: Temporary
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants: