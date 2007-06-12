Chysis Laevis Orchid

Chysis laevis is a fifteen inch epiphyte with plump pseudobulbs and pleated leaves.





Chysis laevis



A deciduous orchid, the pseudobulbs of the Chysis laevis are often bare most of the year. The waxy, yellow flowers are touched with violet. The flower stem, which grows from the base of the plant, sometimes grows down rather than up.



Chysis laevis blooms in the spring and in the summer. The flowers last two to three weeks. It prefers intermediate temperatures, filtered light, and to be kept evenly moist during active growth. Keep it dry after the leaves fall off. Wash it regularly to frustrate red spider. Repot as infrequently as possible.

