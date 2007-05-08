Cissus, also known as grape ivy, is an easy-to-care-for climbing plant. Use it indoors in hanging baskets or to decorate various structures.
There is a wide variety of Cissus species. Most are climbing plants that clamber up objects by means of tendrils. They generally have shiny, often compound leaves.
They are not especially hard to grow, but they are intolerant of dry soil, losing many leaves if subjected to drought. Don’t hesitate to prune these vigorous plants harshly to stimulate branching. Spider mites can be a problem if the air is dry.
Cissus Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Cissus sp.
Common Names: Grape Ivy, Treebine, Kangaroo Vine
Light Requirement for Cissus: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Cissus: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Cissus: Average Home
Temperature for Cissus: Cool to House
Fertilizer for Cissus: Balanced
Potting Mix for Cissus: All-Purpose
Propagation of Cissus: Layering, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Cissus: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Cissus: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.