Cissus's shiny leaves and ease of care make it a popular house plant. See more pictures of house plants.

Cissus, also known as grape ivy, is an easy-to-care-for climbing plant. Use it indoors in hanging baskets or to decorate various structures.

There is a wide variety of Cissus species. Most are climbing plants that clamber up objects by means of tendrils. They generally have shiny, often compound leaves.

They are not especially hard to grow, but they are intolerant of dry soil, losing many leaves if subjected to drought. Don’t hesitate to prune these vigorous plants harshly to stimulate branching. Spider mites can be a problem if the air is dry.

Cissus Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Cissus sp.

Common Names: Grape Ivy, Treebine, Kangaroo Vine

Light Requirement for Cissus: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Cissus: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Cissus: Average Home

Temperature for Cissus: Cool to House

Fertilizer for Cissus: Balanced

Potting Mix for Cissus: All-Purpose

Propagation of Cissus: Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Cissus: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Cissus: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.