A close relative of kale and other vegetable greens such as turnip, mustard, and beet, collard greens are most familiar to Americans who practice Southern cooking. However, collards were a staple of the ancient Greeks and Romans. Collards have more nutritional value and better flavor when cooked, and collard greens are a new favorite of nutritionists for their remarkably high fiber, mineral, and vitamin content.
Collards are among the easiest vegetables to grow.
Nutrient-dense collards are a delicious part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing collards, selecting and serving collards, and the health benefits of collards.
About Collards
Scientific Name: Brassica Oleracea
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
