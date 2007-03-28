A close relative of kale and other vegetable greens such as turnip, mustard, and beet, collard greens are most familiar to Americans who practice Southern cooking. However, collards were a staple of the ancient Greeks and Romans. Collards have more nutritional value and better flavor when cooked, and collard greens are a new favorite of nutritionists for their remarkably high fiber, mineral, and vitamin content.





Collards are among the easiest vegetables to grow.

See more pictures of vegetables.





Nutrient-dense collards are a delicious part of many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing collards, selecting and serving collards, and the health benefits of collards.



About Collards

A hardy biennial that is grown as an annual, collards grow 2 to 4 feet tall and have tufted rosettes of leaves growing on sturdy stems. Collards are similar t o kale , a prim itive member of the cabbage family that does not form a head.



Common Names: Collards, collard greens, borekale

Scientific Name: Brassica Oleracea

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)



In the next section, we'll show you how to grow collards.



Want more information about collards? Try: