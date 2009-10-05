How Combination Game Tables Work

Combination game tables come in a variety of sizes and shapes and can offer anywhere from two to 15 different games. Most start with a console that flips over or swivels to change from billiards to air hockey. Tables in the 6-7 foot (1.8-2.1 meter) range tend to stop with this combination, but some include a table tennis topper. Some toppers have prints of boards for other games, such as Texas hold 'em, bowling or baseball, on the flip side.

Mini-pool tables run from 4-5 feet (1.2-1.5 meters) in length and vary in width. Mark Osgoode, a sales associate with Sears, says that in his experience, people with young children purchase this size table. These tables offer more games, too. Most are the pockey-type tables, with a rotating cabinet that changes from pool to hockey, but one is a cube-like rotating device with 4 game surfaces: mini-pool, air hockey, football and poker. The addition of ping-pong, ring toss, horseshoes, basketball, flick football and numerous board games expands these tables to up to 15 games. The action games, however, are on an abbreviated scale.

Advertisement

Another option is a bumper pool table that serves as a dining table and poker table. The octagonal, flat dining surface flips over to reveal a card table with a felt-covered center section. With the top removed, it becomes a bumper pool table.

There are also combination game tables with no action games. Sterling Games makes a 3-in-1 table for checkers, chess and backgammon. The lift-off top has a checkers/chess board on one side and a backgammon board on the other. Game pieces are stores inside the solid wood table.

Combination game tables have many advantages and some drawbacks. See the pros and cons on the next page.