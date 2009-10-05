How Combination Game Tables Work

On the upside, combination game tables are versatile. They provide multiple game options in a limited amount of space. Comparatively, they are less expensive than furniture quality single-game tables, and they come in a variety of sizes, so you can find one that will work in almost any room. And many combination game tables are sized and priced so you can let children play on them without worrying about their damaging a costly, high-quality furnishing.

But the lower cost of combination game tables is a trade-off. The quality and durability of most combination game tables is less than what you'd expect in an expensive, tournament-style billiard table. Almost all of the choices are made of laminate covered MDF (medium density fiberboard) or particleboard. These materials are made from wood scraps, particles and sawdust, so they lack the strength and durability of solid wood.

Another problem with MDF and particleboard is that they don't hold screws well. It's very easy to over-tighten fasteners, and that enlarges the screw or bolthole so that it doesn't grab the screws. When this happens, your table may wobble. Laminated surfaces chip easily, and reconstituted wood products tend to deteriorate or crumble where they're exposed.

Delivery and assembly are additional expenses for combination game tables. Expect to pay around $200 for shipping of this oversized item [source: Sears, Sports Authority]. If you don't want to put it together yourself, Sears offers assembly service, but it can cost up to 50 percent of your purchase price [source: Osgoode].

Buyer Beware On some models of combination game tables, the hockey surface isn't air hockey -- it's just push or slide hockey. Read the descriptions carefully, and check to see if the table includes an electric fan and a ventilated surface for the hockey component.

