5 Tips for Staying Healthy While Living in a Dorm

Pop quiz, hot shot: Where can you find excessive loans, crazy professors, all-night studying and cumulative weight gain? College! And you thought it was an investment in your future...
So maybe we're being a little too harsh on higher education, but that last part about weight gain is no joke. About 25-percent of college students gain at least 5 pounds in the first two months of stepping on campus, which adds a whole new definition to the term bell-shaped curve [source: Jampolis]. And we don't even have to mention (but we will) that the infamous "Freshman 15" can turn into even more, if you're not careful.
With bottomless ice-cream dispensers and endless greasy pizza, college is like a dream come true for nine-year-old you but it's a serious uphill battle if you're trying to stay healthy. But unlike getting that "A" in biology, it's not statistically impossible to stay healthy while living in your dorm. Take a look at our tips for keeping (or starting) that healthy dorm lifestyle. Thirty-five year old you will thank you later.