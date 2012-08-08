5 Tips for Staying Healthy While Living in a Dorm

No, we're not kidding. We're going to make the assumption here that most college students reading this article drink alcohol. We know, we know...we're stereotyping. While we're at it, we're going to assume that said college students are also drinking more than a healthy amount. So first off, knock off the underage drinking. Totally not cool. Second, all that beer you're downing isn't doing anything good for your health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men is a healthy amount. One drink -- meaning 12 ounces of beer or 5 ounces of wine. At those recommended amounts you can reduce the risk of heart disease and heart attacks, lower the risk of gallstones and possible reduce the risk of strokes and diabetes. But when you consume more than that you take away all the health benefits and add a lot of drawbacks.

Swiss researchers have found that drinking too much alcohol causes the body to burn fat much more slowly. Instead of burning off the fat your body wants to get rid of, it stores it in the paunch, thighs and other parts of the body. So, not only are you consuming additional calories, but your body is having a harder time getting rid of the fat as well [source: The New York Times].

One obvious way to cut back is to keep the alcohol out of your dorm room. Your school may already keep a close eye on this anyway, but keeping it far away will make it easier for you not to over indulge. Aside from that, consider how much you're drinking and know that drinking too much is going to wreak havoc on your new healthy lifestyle.