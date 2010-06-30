Home & Garden
How to Make the Most of a Studio Apartment

by Sara Elliott

2. Buy Furnishings that Fit the Space

A small table combination like this one can be a useful space saver.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Scale is important in rooms that are either too small or too large. Instead of a standard sofa, use a loveseat or two. Take advantage of the ability of glass to blend with its surroundings by using it liberally in your choice of shelving and tables. When you shop for furniture, opt for pieces with onboard storage, like headboard/bookshelf combos, storage ottomans and side tables with built-in drawers. Evaluate the footprint of all the pieces you buy. Once the furniture is in place, you'll still need space to walk around it. Shallow dressers, drop-leaf tables and modular computer desks are easier to incorporate into a small space than their conventional counterparts. Be choosy about what you buy, and look for scaled-down options.

