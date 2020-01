Room dividers can serve a multitude of purposes. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

Your studio apartment design should conform to the flow of traffic in, out, around and through the space. Determine how you and your guests will use the space, and then establish dynamic living areas based on that. The location of the entrance, bath, kitchen, windows and other stationary fixtures will get you started. Defining specific areas with dividers, specialty lighting or carpeting will help anchor the space and create natural breaks and focal points.