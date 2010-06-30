How to Make the Most of a Studio Apartment

Studio apartments usually have meager storage, so make the most of modular storage options and clever solutions like space bags and open shelving. Wall-mounted and freestanding shelves can do triple duty as dividers, wall storage and decoration. If they're partly made of glass or glass block, they can also help open up the space and maximize the available light.

Small spaces can make a big impact when you incorporate scale, neutrals and a practical layout into your design. It's a winning combination that's always in style.

Did You Know? Using mirrors in your décor is an effective way to make your space look larger and amplify the available light.

