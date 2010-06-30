How to Make the Most of a Studio Apartment

4. Get Organized
Studio apartments usually have meager storage, so make the most of modular storage options and clever solutions like space bags and open shelving. Wall-mounted and freestanding shelves can do triple duty as dividers, wall storage and decoration. If they're partly made of glass or glass block, they can also help open up the space and maximize the available light.
Small spaces can make a big impact when you incorporate scale, neutrals and a practical layout into your design. It's a winning combination that's always in style.
Advertisement
Related Articles
Sources
- Bernstein, Fred A. "A Studio That Refuses to Think Small." 3/30/06. 3/14/10http://www.nytimes.com/2006/03/30/garden/30pica.html?8hpib
- Freshome.com. "5 Tips for Decorating a Small Studio Apartment." Undated. 6/14/10.http://freshome.com/2009/02/10/5-tips-for-decorating-a-small-studio-apartment/
- Gillingham-Ryan, Maxwell. "Ten Tips for Small Spaces." Apartment Therapy. 2006. 6/14/10.http://www.rentaldecorating.com/0406/ten_tips_for_small_spaces.htm
- Hennen, Leah. "Create Utility in Small Rooms." Undated. 3/14/10.http://www.hgtv.com/decorating/create-utility-in-small-spaces/index.html
- HGTV.com" Less Space Doesn't Mean You Can't Have More Style." Undated. 3/14/10.http://www.hgtv.com/decorating/less-is-more/index.html
- Hillstrom, Susan Boyle. "The Smart Approach to Small-Space Living." Federal Marketing Corp. 2007
- Hlmcdona. "Space Saving Ideas for Small Kitchens." Undated. 3/15/10.http://interiordesign.lovetoknow.com/Space_Saving_Ideas_for_Small_Kitchens
- Home Depot. "Decorating 1-2-3." Meredith Books. 2000
- My Great Home. "Storage Solutions For Your Home." Undated. 6/12/10.http://www.mygreathome.com/indoors/organization/storage.htm
- Petrowski, Elaine Martin. "How to Design Small Baths So They Feel Roomier." Undated. 6/15/10.http://www.thisoldhouse.com/toh/article/0,,337003,00.html#
- Walton, Stewart and Sally Walton. "The Complete Home Decorator." Anness Publishing Ltd. 1997
- Weiner, Rachael. "Studio Apartment Decorating Tips." 12/29/09. 6/16/10.http://ohmyapt.apartmentratings.com/studio-apartment-decorating-tips.html