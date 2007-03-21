A can of compressed air, sold under a variety of names and brands, is very useful for cleaning appliances and electrical fixtures. Compressed air can remove particles of food or even help dislodge loose parts from a toaster, for example. Some compressed air cans come with an extension tube that fits in the can's nozzle to precisely direct the air.
If you cannot find canned compressed air at your hardware or home supply store, try a computer shop where it's sold as a dust remover for keyboards and other electronics.
Advertisement
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Home Repair Tools: Whether you prefer to use the Yellow Pages for anything that needs fixing around the house or consider yourself a regular do-it-yourselfer, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have in their tool box. Learn all about them in this article.
- Electrical Tools: In order to tackle basic electrical problems in your home, there are a handful of tools you'll want to have around. Learn about them in this section.
- Continuity Tester: A continuity tester will help you determine if a particular component of an electrical appliance is carrying electricity. Find out more about continuity testers here.
- Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter: For more serious electrical repairs, you'll want to invest in a volt-ohm-milliammeter, or VOM, which can measure an electrical current flowing through a wire. Check out this page for more on VOMs.