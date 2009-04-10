Concrete Pavers for Patio

Acid Staining Concrete Pavers
Materials:
- 2x2 Concrete Pavers
- Latex Gloves
- Garden Sprayer
- Cloth rags
- Acid Stain - neutral color
- Acid Sealer
- Garden hose with nozzle
- Powdered soap
- Plastic - to lay pavers on while staining
Instructions:
- Lay pavers out on plastic in a well ventilated area.
- Clean surface of pavers with soap and water.
- Allow to dry.
- Put latex gloves on.
- Use garden sprayer to apply acid stain to pavers. Finish process one paver at a time.
- Rub stain in using cloth rag.
- Allow to dry.
- Rinse with water using garden hose.
- Allow to dry.
- Apply acid sealer
- Allow to dry
- Your pavers are now ready to be installed.