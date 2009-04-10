Home & Garden
Concrete Pavers for Patio

Create a unique garden path with these concrete pavers.
Jupiter Images/Thinkstock

Acid Staining Concrete Pavers

Materials:

  • 2x2 Concrete Pavers
  • Latex Gloves
  • Garden Sprayer
  • Cloth rags
  • Acid Stain - neutral color
  • Acid Sealer
  • Garden hose with nozzle
  • Powdered soap
  • Plastic - to lay pavers on while staining

Instructions:

  1. Lay pavers out on plastic  in a well ventilated area.
  2. Clean surface of pavers with soap and water.
  3. Allow to dry.
  4. Put latex gloves on.
  5. Use garden sprayer to apply acid stain to pavers.  Finish process one paver at a time.
  6. Rub stain in using cloth rag.
  7. Allow to dry.
  8. Rinse with water using garden hose.
  9. Allow to dry.
  10. Apply acid sealer
  11. Allow to dry
  12. Your pavers are now ready to be installed.

