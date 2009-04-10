Concrete Pavers for Patio

Installing Concrete Pavers
Materials:
- 2 x2 Concrete Pavers
- Rounded Spade
- Piece of pipe - 4 inches long
- Roto-tiller
- Amended Soil
- Fertilizer
- Sod
- Garden Knife
Instructions:
- Prep yard as you would for laying sod.
- Roto-till native soil 4 to 6 inches deep.
- Add amended soil, roto-till in with native soil.
- Lay out pavers in desired pattern.
- Use rounded spade to excavate for pavers. Deep enough to allow the paver to still rise a couple inches above the ground so it will be level with the sod.
- Place pavers in dug out areas.
- Use the 4 inch piece of pipe to make sure all pavers are evenly spaced.
- Even out and tamp down the soil around all the pavers.
- Now it's time to lay the sod between the pavers.
- Distribute fertilizer between all pavers.
- Line sod up with pavers. Use knife to cut the sod out around each paver.
- Push the sod down so the roots come in contact with the roto-tilled soil.
- Generously water for two weeks to give roots chance to attach to soil.
- Continue to water everyday.