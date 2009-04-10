Concrete Pavers for Patio

Prep yard as you would for laying sod.

Roto-till native soil 4 to 6 inches deep.

Add amended soil, roto-till in with native soil.

Lay out pavers in desired pattern.

Use rounded spade to excavate for pavers. Deep enough to allow the paver to still rise a couple inches above the ground so it will be level with the sod.

Place pavers in dug out areas.

Use the 4 inch piece of pipe to make sure all pavers are evenly spaced.

Even out and tamp down the soil around all the pavers.

Now it's time to lay the sod between the pavers.

Distribute fertilizer between all pavers.

Line sod up with pavers. Use knife to cut the sod out around each paver.

Push the sod down so the roots come in contact with the roto-tilled soil.

Generously water for two weeks to give roots chance to attach to soil.