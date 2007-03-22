Health Benefits of Corn
Corn, one of the most popular and versatile vegetables, is also a good source of several nutrients. Corn is a low-fat complex carbohydrate that deserves a regular place on any healthy table. These high-fiber, fat-fighting kernels of goodness are also hearty and satisfying.
This popular food is high in fiber. In fact, it's notoriously hard to digest. But its insoluble fiber is tops at tackling common digestive ailments (like constipation and hemorrhoids) by absorbing water, which swells the stool and speeds its movement.
Corn is a surprising source of several vitamins, including folic acid, niacin, and vitamin C. The folic acid in corn is now known to be an important factor in preventing neural-tube birth defects. It's just as important in preventing heart disease, according to studies that show folic acid can prevent a buildup of homocysteine, an amino acid, in the body. Long-term elevation of homocysteine has been linked to higher rates of heart disease; folic acid helps break it down.
Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Corn, Yellow or White
Serving Size: 1 medium (7") ear
|Calories
|77
|Fat
|1 g
|Saturated Fat
|<1 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|19 g
|Protein
|3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3 g
|Sodium
|13 mg
|Vitamin C
|5 mg
|Folic Acid
|41 micrograms
|Niacin
|2 mg
|Potassium
|243 mg
