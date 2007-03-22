Corn, one of the most popular and versatile vegetables, is also a good source of several nutrients. Corn is a low-fat complex

that deserves a regular place on any healthy table. These high-fiber, fat-fighting kernels of goodness are also hearty and satisfying.





Corn is a source of several vitamins.



Health Benefits of Corn



This popular food is high in This popular food is high in fiber . In fact, it's notoriously hard to digest. But its insoluble fiber is tops at tackling common digestive ailments (like constipation and

) by absorbing water, which swells the stool and speeds its movement.

Corn is a surprising source of several

, including folic acid, niacin, and

. The

in corn is now known to be an important factor in preventing neural-tube birth defects . It's just as important in preventing





, according to studies that show folic acid can prevent a buildup of homocysteine, an amino acid , in the body. Long-term elevation of homocysteine has been linked to higher rates of heart disease; folic acid helps break it down.

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked

Corn, Yellow or White

Serving Size: 1 medium (7") ea

