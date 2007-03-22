Home & Garden
Corn

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Health Benefits of Corn

Corn, one of the most popular and versatile vegetables, is also a good source of several nutrients. Corn is a low-fat complex carbohydrate that deserves a regular place on any healthy table. These high-fiber, fat-fighting kernels of goodness are also hearty and satisfying.

ears of corn
Corn is a source of several vitamins.

Health Benefits of Corn

This popular food is high in fiber. In fact, it's notoriously hard to digest. But its insoluble fiber is tops at tackling common digestive ailments (like constipation and hemorrhoids) by absorbing water, which swells the stool and speeds its movement.

Corn is a surprising source of several vitamins, including folic acid, niacin, and vitamin C. The folic acid in corn is now known to be an important factor in preventing neural-tube birth defects. It's just as important in preventing heart disease, according to studies that show folic acid can prevent a buildup of homocysteine, an amino acid, in the body. Long-term elevation of homocysteine has been linked to higher rates of heart disease; folic acid helps break it down.

Nutritional Values of Fresh and Cooked Corn, Yellow or White
Serving Size: 1 medium (7") ear
Calories 77
Fat 1 g
Saturated Fat <1 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Carbohydrate 19 g
Protein 3 g
Dietary Fiber
3 g
Sodium 13 mg
Vitamin C 5 mg
Folic Acid 41 micrograms
Niacin 2 mg
Potassium 243 mg

