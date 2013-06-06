Cozy Touches for Outdoor Spaces

While creating an actual outdoor room with roofing and open sides has become a trend in outdoor living, a similar and less-costly solution is to add a pergola. Pergolas are like gazebos, but with just pillars connected at the top to form a roof of sorts, either with slats or wire or foliage. Depending on the size of the pergola, it can either be built simply by securing it to the house or it may require pillars or it can be built freestanding, but no matter how it is done, it creates the feeling of a room because of the overhead coverage. Grow a creeping plant such as wisteria, grape vines, or clematis atop the pergola for added protection from the sun and a beautiful design element.

