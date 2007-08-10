The Crassula, a type of cactus, is a member of the crassula family. The family includes many succulent plants that adjust well to growing indoors. The care for aeoniums, crassulas, kalanchoes, sedums, etc., is about the same; they can be grown together easily.

The Crassula argentea (jade plant, Chinese rubber tree) cactus is sometimes called Crassula arborescens by growers. The glossy, jade-green leaves are thick and fleshy and turn slightly red at the tips in the sun. The tips of the leaves are padded and the bottoms are flat. In time, the plant will grow into a many branched, thick stemmed, treelike succulent. The flowers are a very light pink. Even when young the jade plant's heavy stems give it the appearance of age. It can be trained into a bonsai shape for an elegant look or it can be planted in a mug.



Crassula arborescens (silver dollar) is a treelike succulent with thick, grey stems. The flat grey-green leaves are fleshy and dotted with red. The flowers are white initially and gradually turn pink with age.



Crassula cornuta has silvery-grey leaves that fit tightly together hiding the stem and making a distinctive column.



Crassula Morgan's Pride has compact clusters of large, flat, fleshy leaves.

Crassula phyeurus has small, bright green leaves loosely growing on weak stems. It grows quickly and does especially well in a hanging pot.



Crassula pyramidalis is a succulent with small, equal-sized, triangular, bright green leaves that are stacked on top of each other.



Crassulas prefer bright light but will tolerate less. Give them heavy soil with good drainage (some pieces of broken up brick in the bottom of the pot help), cool night temperatures and good air circulation. Drench and let dry. Even if you wait until there is a slight shriveling of the leaves before watering, they will come right back. Overwatering and sitting in water can cause root rot. Underwatering is less dangerous than overwatering.



Crassulas reproduce very easily from leaf and stem cuttings. Roots form more successfully if the cuttings are allowed to dry a week or more before being potted up. To make a leaf cutting, select a plump, healthy, mature leaf. Remove it from the stem with a gentle sideways pull. Place it somewhere that is warm and dry until the roots start to appear. Then pot it up.

Cactus Profiles

