Cut Flowers

The ixia hails from South Africa and a gift on happy occasions. See more pictures of flowers.

There's more to flowers than just beauty. From the Dark Ages to ancient Egypt to the Crusades, flowers have played an important role in the cycle of nature.

Animals, which feed man, consume them. Man also depends on them for food in the forms of edible flowers like broccoli and artichokes. Other flower varieties have often been used for their many healing and beautifying properties.

It's no wonder that flowers are still such an important part of our lives today, especially in exhibiting feelings of appreciation, congratulations, and love. A gift of flowers, even without words, can speak volumes. But what exactly do they say? Over the years, flowers have been assigned different meanings. A white rose, for example, can stand for happy love, good luck, or secrecy and silence.

But even without knowing their subtle meanings, a recipient of flowers is treated to a gift of beauty for the eye and peace for the spirit. As an old Chinese proverb says, "Habits and customs differ, but all people have the love of flowers in their heart."

Bird of Paradise: The bird of paradise is indigenous to South Africa and can grow to reach more than six feet in height. Learn more about this exotic flower and how to create interesting arrangements with it.

Eremurus: The eremurus, also known as the foxtail lily, is often representative of strength of character. Read more about this faintly scented flower and get information on how to care for it.

Feverfew: Feverfew flowers are delicate yet fragrant. Get more information on this flower variety, which often represents innocence.

Freesia: Freesia flowers are popular for their elegant look and pleasing fragrance. Read more about freesia and learn what to look for when selecting them for your arrangement.

Ginger: Ginger is a distinctive looking tropical flower that symbolizes strength. See a photo of this flower and get more details about using it in an arrangement.

Ixia: The ixia, also referred to as the African corn lily, comes in a variety of bright colors. Use this article as a source of information on how to select, care, and arrange this cheery flower.

Lily of the Valley: The lily of the valley is a sweet-smelling flower that has been used for its medicinal properties throughout the centuries. Lean how this versatile flower can also be used to create a beautiful and elegant flower arrangement.

Protea: Because the protea flower can come in a variety of forms, it was named for Proteus, the Greek sea god who could change his shape. Read more details about the diversity of this flower and get tips on how to use it in an arrangement.

Sweet William: The sweet William is a flower that resembles a carnation and can symbolize perfection. See this article for tips on buying and caring for this flower.

Broom: Broom is a type of foliage that lends variety and texture to a flower arrangement. Get details on broom and how to incorporate it in your arrangement.

Croton: Croton leaves come in a variety of colors and are used as foliage in many flower arrangements. Read this article to get care and conditioning tips on croton and learn what it can bring to an arrangement.

Huckleberry: Huckleberry's glossy, dark green leaves can add a beautiful touch to any flower arrangement. Get tips on selecting this foliage and learn how to keep it looking fresh and vibrant.

Leatherleaf Fern: Most people may recognize the leatherleaf fern for its use as a background for corsages. Learn more about the benefits of using this type of foliage in other types of flower arrangements.

Lycopodium: The lycopodium can symbolize eternal youth or good luck. See this article to get more information on this type of foliage, including how to condition it for use in arrangements.

Myrtle: Myrtle is a flowering plant that is used in many types of flower arrangements. Consult this article to get more information on this fragrant variety of foliage.

Podocarpus: The distinctive, long green leaves of podocarpus can add solidity to a flower arrangement. See a photo of this type of foliage and learn how to incorporate it into your design.

Salal: Also known as lemon leaf, salal is a type of foliage native to the Pacific Northwest. Get more details on salal and learn how to care for it.

