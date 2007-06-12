Cymbidium Orchid

The 70 plus species of Cymbidium come from Asia. The generic name comes from the Greek, “kymbe; boat-shaped cup,” and refers to the shape of the lip. The tremendous number of hybrids provide a beautiful range of color around the calendar.



The Cymbidium orchids, most of which are terrestrial, have large pseudobulbs and thin ribbonlike leaves. The flower sprays bear large numbers of long lasting flowers. The standard size plants have thirty-six inch leaves and take up a lot of room. They are hard to grow indoors and in areas with warm night temperatures. They need very bright light and cold nights. The miniature plants have ten to twenty-four inch leaves. They are easier to grow indoors and can tolerate less light and warmer night temperatures than the standards.Cymbidiums need even moisture and excellent drainage. Do not overpot. Cymbidiums are one of the best known and most used orchids. Cymbidiums have a number of devoted fans, who have formed the Cymbidium Society of America.

