The dead nettle is uniquely valued for the garden. Nettles are generally weedy plants, but the term "dead" refers to the fact that these perennials do not cause pain in the manner usually reserved for the stinging nettles (Utrica dioica), plants which they somewhat resemble. Lamium is the ancient Latin name for plants in this genus.

Description of dead nettle: Dead nettles are sprawling plants with square stems, toothed oval leaves, and 1-inch long flowers that resemble small snapdragons. They bloom in May and June. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing dead nettle: Lamiums are not fussy, doing well in a good, well-drained garden soil. They are more robust in partial shade and moist soil, yet they are reasonably drought-resistant.

Propagating dead nettle: By division in spring.

Uses for dead nettle: Lamiums are excellent ground covers and border edgings both in the formal garden or the wild or woodland garden. Their variegated leaves are as attractive as the flowers.

Dead nettle related varieties: Aureum has a golden leaf with a white center and lavender-­pink flowers. Album has dark green leaves with silvery white splotches. Beacon Silver has leaves of a silvery green with dark green edges and pink flowers. Chequers has deep pink flowers and marbled leaves. White Nancy is a white-flowered form of beacon Silver. Dellam has golden-edged foliage. Elizabeth de Haas has pink flowers and gold-speckled leaves.

Scientific name of dead nettle: Lamium maculatum

