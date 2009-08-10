Deck and Patio Decor Pictures

A patio can be a perfect place to bask in the sunshine or rest in the shade. Check out our amazing deck and patio dÃƒÂ©cor album and find the inspiration you've been looking for!
A patio can be a perfect place to bask in the sunshine or rest in the shade. Here, deck chairs and an umbrella sit on a minimalist patio with and an astonishing view of the caldera of the Santorini volcano.
Dappled shade keeps this patio cool, and it overlooks a manicured garden with stone walkways. Intricate scroll work adorns the table and chairs.
The view can be one of a patio's most appealing features. Here, a fire pit surrounded by wooden, cushioned chairs overlooks a golf course in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The wicker-like texture of these chairs complements the neighboring fireplace at an apartment complex in San Jose, Calif. Accents in the stonework also pick up the color of the furnishings.
A bench can provide a quiet resting place along a garden path. Here, brightly blooming flowers provide all the décor for a seating area in a formal garden.
A single Adirondack chair looks out over a natural stone pond. Hanging flowers provide a colorful accent.
A Japanese luxury looks out onto an illuminated Japanese garden and pond at night. Carefully manicured trees frame the scene.
Stone retaining walls do dual duty here, holding back the soil while creating a beautiful, terraced garden. Dark pillows provide a dramatic accent on a white chaise longues.
Not all patios are at ground level. This rooftop patio frames an urban swimming pool.
Wooden beams provide the framework for a hanging garden. A collection of low, medium and tall plants grows outside the deck's surface.
Modern white furniture and a minimalist arrangement creates a striking rooftop patio overlooking the sea.
This seaside patio has an unusual furniture feature -- a bed. The blue tile complements the color of the sea.
A few accents can make an ordinary backyard into a colorful, restful area. Here, yellow cushions set off chocolate brown furniture.
Simple wicker chairs accented with red cushions decorate an elevated patio.
Cream-colored furniture and linen umbrellas make this oceanfront deck look fresh and appealing.
Small spaces are no deterrent to impressive patio décor. A couch and accent cushions sit in front of a reflective table on a covered patio.
Hanging baskets of petunias completely surround the seating area on one corner of a wooden deck. Umbrellas shade other parts of the deck.