Deck and Patio Decor Pictures

A patio can be a perfect place to bask in the sunshine or rest in the shade. Check out our amazing deck and patio dÃƒÂ©cor album and find the inspiration you've been looking for!

iStockphoto.com/Elfstrom

A patio can be a perfect place to bask in the sunshine or rest in the shade. Here, deck chairs and an umbrella sit on a minimalist patio with and an astonishing view of the caldera of the Santorini volcano.

iStockphoto.com/YinYang

Dappled shade keeps this patio cool, and it overlooks a manicured garden with stone walkways. Intricate scroll work adorns the table and chairs.

iStockphoto.com/SDbT

The view can be one of a patio's most appealing features. Here, a fire pit surrounded by wooden, cushioned chairs overlooks a golf course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

iStockphoto.com/Terraxplorer

The wicker-like texture of these chairs complements the neighboring fireplace at an apartment complex in San Jose, Calif. Accents in the stonework also pick up the color of the furnishings.

iStockphoto.com/Elenathewise

A bench can provide a quiet resting place along a garden path. Here, brightly blooming flowers provide all the décor for a seating area in a formal garden.

iStockphoto.com/Elenathewise

A single Adirondack chair looks out over a natural stone pond. Hanging flowers provide a colorful accent.

iStockphoto.com/sack

A Japanese luxury looks out onto an illuminated Japanese garden and pond at night. Carefully manicured trees frame the scene.

iStockphoto.com/laughingmango

Stone retaining walls do dual duty here, holding back the soil while creating a beautiful, terraced garden. Dark pillows provide a dramatic accent on a white chaise longues.

iStockphoto.com/Sisoje

Not all patios are at ground level. This rooftop patio frames an urban swimming pool.

iStockphoto.com/K9woolley

Wooden beams provide the framework for a hanging garden. A collection of low, medium and tall plants grows outside the deck's surface.

iStockphoto.com/evilknevil

Modern white furniture and a minimalist arrangement creates a striking rooftop patio overlooking the sea.

iStockphoto.com/hkpix

This seaside patio has an unusual furniture feature -- a bed. The blue tile complements the color of the sea.

iStockphoto.com/MentalArt

A few accents can make an ordinary backyard into a colorful, restful area. Here, yellow cushions set off chocolate brown furniture.

iStockphoto.com/rodho

Simple wicker chairs accented with red cushions decorate an elevated patio.

iStockphoto.com/JVT

Cream-colored furniture and linen umbrellas make this oceanfront deck look fresh and appealing.

iStockphoto.com/Eirasophie

Small spaces are no deterrent to impressive patio décor. A couch and accent cushions sit in front of a reflective table on a covered patio.

iStockphoto.com/tinabelle

Hanging baskets of petunias completely surround the seating area on one corner of a wooden deck. Umbrellas shade other parts of the deck.

Recommended

