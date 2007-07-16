Deck Ideas

©Peter C. Kurth, AIA The styling of the house set the theme for this multilevel replacement deck, which descends 20 feet to the lawn. The roughly sawed cedar siding matches the house.

Many houses constructed in the last 25 years included a deck in the original building plan. While the deck was usually functional, the idea was ordinary in terms of appearance. The typical deck consisted of a plain rectangular platform edged with a crib-style railing that usually projected off the rear facade and only sometimes included stairs to the ground. If that sounds too familiar, sometimes a remodel is just what a deck needs to lift it from mundane to extraordinary.

The dramatic deck seen here fits this plain-Jane description before its remodel. It had no access to the backyard at all, and, worse, it detracted from the striking contemporary architecture of the house. The deck's dynamic redesign echoes the precise lines and clean crisp styling of the building and connects the deck to the lawn.

" " ©Peter C. Kurth, AIA A series of levels and stairs gradually lead to the ground. The floor-boards change direction on the midlevel landing to provide visual interest.

Following the sloping site, the three levels make the transition from the living areas to the yard a pleasant experience, with built-in benches and planters to accompany the route. Clear plexiglass inserts in the railing provide safety and allow unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape.

