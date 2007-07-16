Deck Retreat in the Mountains
Vacation retreats in the mountains are often tucked into rustic settings that are ideally suited to an array of deck ideas. An abundance of trees, nearby wildlife, brisk starry nights, and an informal approach to living are all part of the outdoor experience that can be enjoyed from a deck.
This redwood home enjoyed a mountain atmosphere but, originally built without a deck, lacked a functional outdoor area for the owners to enjoy the sights and sounds of a seasonal creek and small waterfalls that lay a short distance from the house. The site, though picturesque, was rocky, steep, and confined. The solution was a bi-level redwood deck that sits low to the ground and steps down a gentle portion of the grade to a landing near the creek.
The connecting stairs, angled to fit between existing rocks and along a stone wall, seem to float as they gradually narrow and descend to the ground. Built-in benches and an integrated railing were designed in a light, open style so they would not block outside views from the interior rooms.