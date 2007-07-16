Deck Ideas

©Lindal Cedar Homes Japanese influence is typical of Northwestern styles. The restrained deck design suggests an area meant for transitions from interior spaces to the landscape.

Building a deck often means considering the original idea of the house. The "regional" house relates to its setting more intimately than most, fitting not only the site but adapting to local geography and climate by using materials that are native to the region and often embracing styles that historically "belong." American regional, or vernacular, architecture evolved over the years as a sensible response to climate and site that also took advantage of whatever materials were readily available.

The wood clapboard houses of New England had small windows and large fireplaces to help minimize the cold; adobe designs of the Southwest employed extra-thick walls to keep out the heat.

The regional styles of the Pacific Northwest reflect a composite of shapes, materials, and moods, which are influenced by its diverse history and culture. Although the styles of the houses shown here are somewhat different, they respond to local conditions in similar ways.

" " ©Lindal Cedar Homes Popular in the western mountains, this A-frame easily adapts to alpine conditions. Informal living areas open to a well-proportioned deck.

Ample decks suggest comfortable temperatures and sunny skies for most of the year while large expanses of glass offset overcast periods by bringing light and views to the interiors. All feature local western red cedar siding and decks finished to allow the wood's natural beauty to shine through.

" " ©Lindal Cedar Homes The glass-enclosed sunroom between house and deck is a perfect solution for year- round living, especially in regions where it's often cool or damp during the summer.

