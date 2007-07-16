Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

Deck Ideas

by Christina Nelson

Traditional Looks Without Wood

This PVC vinyl deck is a great spot for family time or entertaining the neighbors.
This PVC vinyl deck is a great spot for family time or entertaining the neighbors.

Although wood has traditionally been associated with decks, it is a material that requires maintenance to keep it healthy and looking its best. In wet environments, wood can be subject to decay; where it's hot, wood can crack and splinter from exposure to the sun's ultra-violet rays. A deck that's not properly sealed can be host to mildew. Painted surfaces need extra upkeep. And the natural color of nearly any wood deck will fade in time.

One practical alternative to the drawbacks of wood is a synthetic decking material such as a PVC vinyl. Formulated to be weather-resistant and virtually maintenance-free, PVC vinyl decks are durable, do not crack or warp, and never need painting. This type of decking is available with traditional or contemporary looks and offers a number of railing designs that can harmonize with a variety of house styles.

Advertisement

The detailing has the old-fashioned appearance of painted wood, but is actually made of PVC.
The detailing has the old-fashioned appearance of painted wood, but is actually made of PVC.

For more decorating ideas outside the home, see:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement