Deck Ideas

©Peter C. Kurth, AIA Open, fluid railings allow spa users to experience the beauty of the natural scenery. Plexiglass inserts keep children safe without blocking views.

Contemporary homes often express a visual drama that's lacking in more traditional styles. Intentionally devoid of ornament and frills, many contemporary house and deck design ideas focus instead on integrating line and form into striking compositions.

In this design -- an architect's own home -- strong vertical and horizontal surfaces are softened by a curving wall, which is echoed in the curve of the midlevel deck and handrails. The fluid lines of the metal railings carry a nautical theme inspired by a pond that sits near the base of the deck.

Advertisement

The open framework of the metal rails and the clear plexiglass inserts of the upper deck wall allow unobstructed views of the surrounding trees and vegetation whether sitting, dining, or soaking in the spa. The plexiglass also serves as a safety measure, keeping children and their toys safely contained. The nautical theme also influenced the color scheme of the house and deck design -- a driftwood gray on walls, a darker shade to accent trim and railings, and a waterlike blue-gray on the deck.

For more decorating ideas outside the home, see: