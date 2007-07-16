Deck Ideas

Perched high above the rest of the world, this small yet dramatic deck captures a spectacular panorama. ©Lindal Cedar Homes

A site that's open to a panoramic view provides wonderful opportunities for ideas that call for orienting and styling a house and its deck to take advantage of the magnificent vistas. The clean architectural lines and large expanses of glass that characterize many contemporary homes permit virtually unimpeded views from interior living areas, and when there's room for a deck, the pleasure extends well into the outdoors.

Because decks have flexibility in placement, shape, and size, they can easily be custom-crafted to fit where they function best. When unobstructed views are a priority, one solution is to design a series of levels spreading down and away from the house. This arrangement allows those seated indoors and on the upper levels to look across and beyond the areas below, usually without the visual interference of furnishings or railings. When a site permits an on-grade or slightly raised deck, another solution might be to construct a broad platform that uses low benches and planters to provide safety while maximizing both close-in and distant views.

" " ©Lindal Cedar Homes Expansive views from indoors and out prompted a low-profile deck design

