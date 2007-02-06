American linden tree is the native eastern North American species of linden, also known as basswood. The American linden is a stately, tall tree, growing to more than 100 feet. Pyramidal in youth, the tree develops a more rounded crown at maturity. It has gray to brown bark and large, toothed, heart-shaped, deciduous leaves. The leaves are dark green above and pale beneath, turning yellow or yellow-green in the fall. The yellow flowers would not be particularly noticeable without their pervading fragrance.
How to grow: This tree transplants readily and does best in deep, rich, moist, well-drained soils with full sun or partial shade. Never plant the American linden over a parking area, such as a driveway; the sticky nectar that drips from the flowers can damage car paint.
Uses: American linden is a good choice for a specimen tree or for large lots and parks.
Related species: A smaller-leaved linden, the European linden (Tilia cordata), is the most widely planted ornamental species and offers many varieties.
Scientific name: Tilia americana
