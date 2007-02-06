The American linden is a that can reach heights of 100 feet. See more ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.that can reach heights of 100 feet. See more pictures of trees

American linden tree is the native eastern North American species of linden, also known as basswood. The American linden is a stately, tall tree, growing to more than 100 feet. Pyramidal in youth, the tree develops a more rounded crown at maturity. It has gray to brown bark and large, toothed, heart-shaped, deciduous leaves. The leaves are dark green above and pale beneath, turning yellow or yellow-green in the fall. The yellow flowers would not be particularly noticeable without their pervading fragrance.

How to grow: This tree transplants readily and does best in deep, rich, moist, well-drained soils with full sun or partial shade. Never plant the American linden over a parking area, such as a driveway; the sticky nectar that drips from the flowers can damage car paint.

Uses: American linden is a good choice for a specimen tree or for large lots and parks.

Related species: A smaller-leaved linden, the European linden (Tilia cordata), is the most widely planted ornamental species and offers many varieties.

Scientific name: Tilia americana

