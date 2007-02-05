Artemisia, Wormwood

Artemisias, or wormwoods, are rugged perennial herbs with varied leaf forms that are usually selected for their silvery foliage color. The flowers are insignificant yellowish daisies. Some types are woodier or shrubbier than others. Size ranges from four inches to over four feet.

How to grow: Artemisias tolerate drought, heat, and cold but not wet feet in winter. They grow in any decent garden soil with good drainage. Plants perform best in full sun and become somewhat leggy in partial shade.

Propagation: By division in early spring, also from seed.

Uses: Low-growing types of artemisia can be used at the front of borders and in rock gardens. Tall types are good toward the back in flower borders and can be massed by themselves.

Related species: Artemisia absinthium is the common herbal (but somewhat toxic) wormwood, called absinthe. A. ludoviciana is known as southernwood and white sage -- Silver King -- is a popular cultivar. A. frigida forms low mats and can be pruned to shape.

Scientific name: Artemisia species

