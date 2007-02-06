The azaleas sold as potted plants are shrubby plants with small, shiny, egg-shaped leaves on numerous thin branches. During their flowering season, which can last a month or more, each branch is tipped with clusters of white, pink, or red flowers.
Often sold as temporary plants, indoor azaleas can be rebloomed if their special needs -- acid soil, cool temperatures, and abundant waterings -- are met when in bloom. They are best placed outside for the summer and brought into a cold room when frost threatens.
Azalea Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Rhododendron sp.
Common Name: Azalea
Light Requirement for Azalea: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Azalea: Very Moist
Humidity for Azalea: High
Temperature for Azalea: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Azalea: High Phosphorus
Potting Mix for Azalea: All-Purpose
Propagation of Azalea: Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Azalea: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Azalea: Temporary, Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.