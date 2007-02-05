Bergenia, Pigsqueak

Bergenias, or pigsqueaks, originated in Siberia and Mongolia, so these perennials are perfectly happy in low temperatures when covered with snow. Thick, rounded evergreen leaves, often a foot long, grow crowns and are edged with red in cold weather. Flowers have spikes of pink or white wax and bloom in drooping clusters.
How to grow: These plants prefer light shade and good moist soil with plenty of organic matter. They are easy to grow, but foliage is easily damaged.
Propagation: By division or from seed.
Uses: Use bergenia for rock gardens, front edges of borders, and plantings on difficult slopes.
Related species: The winter begonia, Bergenia ciliata, develops large, rounded leaves that are densely hairy on both sides. Bergenia purpurascens has dark greenish-purple leaves.
Scientific name: Bergenia cordifolia