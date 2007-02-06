©2006 Publications International, Ltd. The butterfly bush is an eyecatcher,

Butterfly bushes are shrubs that have pointed clusters of small flowers at the ends of their many branches. Together the branches form a rounded bush 2 to 6 feet high. Blooms are usually purple, rose, magenta, or white. The foliage is deciduous and fairly ordinary looking, but when in bloom the flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

How to grow: Plant butterfly bushes in full sun in rich, well-drained soil. In cold winters, bushes usually die back to the ground and should be totally cut away at the end of winter. In southern zones, the canes can be cut back to a few feet high. Butterfly bushes grow readily from cuttings.

Related species and varieties: Honeycomb is a yellow-flowering type. Davidii can reach 8 feet.

Scientific name: Buddleia species

